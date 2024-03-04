BoJ’s Ueda said it is too early to say Japan’s inflation will soon reach the 2% target. Markets remain uncertain about the outcome of the March 19 BoJ policy meeting. The dollar was range-bound after it fell on Friday due to poor economic data. The USD/JPY forecast is slightly bullish on Monday amid the dovish…
