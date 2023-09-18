Markets are awaiting the BOJ policy meeting. The yen has fallen by 1.3% following Ueda’s remarks about an early move from negative rates. US Treasury yields have been rising due to the expectation of the Fed keeping rates high for longer. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is flat as the yen stalled, with markets in Japan closed…

