There is a high chance that Japanese authorities intervened again to support the yen. Powell maintained that the Fed was still looking to cut interest rates. The gap in long-term government bond yields between Japan and the US is 376 basis points. The USD/JPY forecast indicates a bearish trend as the yen gains ground following…
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Surges on Another Possible Intervention appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Employment Data Boosts Greenback - May 2, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Surges on Another Possible Intervention - May 2, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Evident Policy Outlook Divergence - May 1, 2024