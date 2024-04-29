Investors believe Japanese authorities intervened to support the yen. The gap in interest rates between Japan and the US remains wide. The US core PCE price index held at 0.3% from the previous month. The USD/JPY forecast turned bearish as the markets plummeted from a whopping 160.00 level amid intervention fears. The pair pulled back…
The post USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Surges on Intervention Fears appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Focus Turns to Fed, NFP Next Week - April 29, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Oil Price Drop Weighs on Canadian Dollar - April 29, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: Yen Surges on Intervention Fears - April 29, 2024