The US manufacturing PMI showed a surge in domestic demand. US job vacancies increased slightly in February as the labor market remained tight. There are fears of a possible intervention to support the yen. Peering into the USD/JPY forecast reveals promising upside prospects as the dollar holds near a four-month peak, weighing on the yen….
