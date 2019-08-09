USD/JPY has been extending its slump amid intensifying trade wars. Tensions between the US and China and the US consumer are set to dominate. Mid-August’s technical daily chart is pointing to further falls. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. As the US-Sino trade war turned into a currency war, the Japanese currency […] The post USD/JPY has more room to fall on trade wars appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY has more room to fall on trade wars - August 9, 2019
- EUR/USD enjoyed the trade wars and that may come to an end - August 9, 2019
- GBP/USD has yet to see the bottom as Boris’s Brexit weighs heavily - August 9, 2019