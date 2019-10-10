USD/JPY has been moving higher amid reports that the US and China may agree on a currency pact and delay new tariffs. Can it continue higher? Technicals look promising. The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that USD/JPY enjoys robust support at 107.46, which is a dense cluster of lines including the Bollinger Band one-hour Middle, the Fibonacci […] The post USD/JPY hovers above strong support and has room to rise as the US and China get closer – Confluence Detector appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story