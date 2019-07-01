USD/JPY has risen from the lows amid optimism about trade and moderate comments from the Fed. The Trump-Xi summit and the Non-Farm Payrolls promise an intriguing start to the second half of 2019. Early July’s daily chart indicates further falls for the currency pair. Experts see sideways movement in the short-term and rises afterward. What […] The post USD/JPY looks for a new direction amid trade and the Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.
