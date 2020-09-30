What is the technical outlook for USD/JPY? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses USD/JPY technical outlook and looks for resistance at 105.82/92 to cap further strength. “USDJPY strength is showing signs of stalling as expected ahead of resistance at 105.82/92 and with the 55 -day average and downtrend from early June now also […] The post USD/JPY: Make Or Break At 105.82/92 – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.
