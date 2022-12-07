The dollar rose after solid US services data. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) may ditch its 10-year bond yield cap as soon as next year. The BoJ will likely continue its ultra-loose monetary policy for the time being. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. Tuesday saw the US dollar maintain its strength against key rivals after … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: BoJ to Abandon YCC in 2023 amid Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story