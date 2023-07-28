The BOJ took a small step away from its years of ultra-loose monetary policy. Rising Japanese yields are putting upward pressure on the yen. Investors await the US core PCE price index report. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. In Tokyo, the yen experienced fluctuations and strengthened on Friday, while stocks and bonds declined. This came … Continued
