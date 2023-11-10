Remarks from Fed officials dampened expectations of a peak in US rates. The dollar hovered close to a one-year high against the yen on Friday. The dollar is heading for a weekly gain of approximately 1.3% against the yen. The USD/JPY outlook turned bullish as the greenback gained strength from Fed hawks and rising bond…
