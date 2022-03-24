USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Test 2016 Highs as US Yields Rise amid Fed

The USD/JPY pair is up for the fifth consecutive day, reaching 2016 high. Hawkish Fedspeak supports US Treasury yields and durable goods orders ahead of the PMI. Minutes from the Bank of Japan’s Kataoka meeting imply a bearish outlook for the yen. There could be a delay in final preparations due to grim news for … Continued

