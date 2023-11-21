China’s upward guidance of the yuan weighed on the dollar. The yen strengthened over 0.5%, reaching its highest point in seven weeks. Investors are anticipating the release of Fed minutes. On Tuesday, the USD/JPY outlook was bearish, driven by the dollar’s decline to new lows against the yen. This movement came due to China’s upward…
The post USD/JPY Outlook: China’s Yuan Guidance Weakens the Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: China’s Yuan Guidance Weakens the Dollar - November 21, 2023
- Gold Price Consolidating at $1,970, Awaits Canadian CPI - November 20, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Peaks at 1.25 Amid Softer Dollar - November 20, 2023