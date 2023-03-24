Core consumer prices in Japan increased by 3.1% from a year earlier in February. The cost of non-energy goods like food and basic necessities continued to rise. Investors are awaiting the core durable goods orders report from the US. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. Data released on Friday revealed that while Japan’s core consumer inflation … Continued
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Cost Pressure Remains Despite Eased Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Cost Pressure Remains Despite Eased Inflation - March 24, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Tumbles as Dollar Soars, Focus on Key Data - March 24, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Falls After BOE’s Dovish Rate Hike - March 24, 2023