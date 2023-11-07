Neel Kashkari stated that the Fed probably needs to do more work to manage inflation. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver speeches on Wednesday and Thursday. Japan’s real wages declined for the 18th consecutive month. The USD/JPY outlook brightened with investors embracing a bullish sentiment Tuesday as the dollar extended its rally, building on Monday’s…

