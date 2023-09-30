The yen recovered as concerns about intervention persisted. US Treasury yields dropped from multi-year highs overnight. Core inflation slowed for the third consecutive month in Japan’s capital. On the last trading day of the quarter, the USD/JPY outlook was bearish as the dollar retreated from its 10-month high against a basket of currencies. Consequently, the…
