Credit conditions in the US tightened at the beginning of the year. Ueda noted that Japan’s economy was picking up. The BOJ removed its policy guidance to keep interest rates at “current or lower levels.” Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The dollar rose slightly following the release of the Federal Reserve’s quarterly Senior Loan Officer … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Rises After Survey Reveals Lesser Stress appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story