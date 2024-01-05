The yen experienced a 2.5% decline against the dollar in the first week of the year. Traders are pricing in less than 140 basis points of Fed rate cuts. Economists anticipate the creation of 170,000 US jobs in December. On Friday, the USD/JPY outlook was optimistic, fueled by the dollar’s impressive weekly performance, as it…

