Chinese consumer inflation remained almost unchanged last month. The annual increase in US consumer prices in April dipped below 5%. Investors expect the Fed to pause before cutting interest rates in September. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is slightly bullish. The dollar increased on Thursday after more evidence of a weak post-COVID recovery in China, which clouded … Continued
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Shines on Clouded Global Outlook appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Shines on Clouded Global Outlook - May 11, 2023
- Gold Price Turns Bearish Below $2,030, Eying BOE Meeting - May 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar Rebounds, Investors Await BOE - May 11, 2023