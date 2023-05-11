Chinese consumer inflation remained almost unchanged last month. The annual increase in US consumer prices in April dipped below 5%. Investors expect the Fed to pause before cutting interest rates in September. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is slightly bullish. The dollar increased on Thursday after more evidence of a weak post-COVID recovery in China, which clouded … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Shines on Clouded Global Outlook appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story