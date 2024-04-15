The USD/JPY pair has risen well past the $152 level. Safe-haven demand for the dollar rose after Iran attacked Israel over the weekend. Investors are now monitoring the $155 level for a possible intervention. The USD/JPY outlook is strongly bullish as the greenback soars after expectations for Fed rate cuts dwindle and the demand for…
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Shines on Rate Cut Outlook appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Shines on Rate Cut Outlook - April 15, 2024
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Aussie Tumbles Amid Dollar Rally - April 15, 2024
- USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Near Recent 5-Month Lows - April 15, 2024