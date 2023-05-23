Fed officials indicated that the central bank still has further steps to take. There’s a stark contrast between a still-hawkish Fed and an extremely dovish BOJ. Money markets estimate a roughly 20% likelihood of another 25bps Fed hike in June. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, USD/JPY hit a six-month high. This occurred as … Continued
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Hits 6-Month Top on Fed’s Rate Hike Bets appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price Dips Below $1,960, Focus on the US Data Ahead - May 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Hits 6-Month Top on Fed’s Rate Hike Bets - May 23, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Market Awaits Debt Ceiling Updates - May 22, 2023