There was unexpected strength in the US services sector in August. There’s a greater than 40% probability of a November Fed hike. BOJ’s Nakagawa emphasized the importance of retaining ultra-loose monetary policy. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. Notably, the US dollar reached a fresh high of 147.875 yen on Thursday, marking its highest since last…
