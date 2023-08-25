Powell’s speech might provide insights into the direction of interest rates. The Bank of Japan might begin reducing its substantial monetary easing in a year. Japan needs continuous wage growth to achieve inflation driven by economic expansion. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The US dollar strengthened, reaching a more than two-month high. Moreover, it is … Continued

