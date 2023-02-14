Japan’s economy recovered far less than anticipated in the fourth quarter. Kazuo Ueda is the government’s choice to succeed Kuroda as BOJ governor. Analysts anticipate Ueda to demolish YCC sooner rather than later. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. Japan’s economy avoided recession but recovered far less than anticipated in the fourth quarter as company investment … Continued
