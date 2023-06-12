Japan’s wholesale inflation decelerated for the fifth month. The BOJ believes that consumer inflation will moderate in the coming months. The BOJ will likely hold its ultra-loose monetary policy this week. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is slightly bullish. Data released on Monday revealed that Japan’s wholesale inflation decelerated for the fifth month in May. This was … Continued
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Japan Wholesale Inflation Eases appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Japan Wholesale Inflation Eases - June 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Weakens Ahead of Policy Meetings - June 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls to Roar on Downbeat US Data - June 11, 2023