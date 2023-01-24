Japan’s industrial activity decreased for a third consecutive month. Many still anticipate a hawkish turn this year from the BOJ. The yen’s depreciation era is quickly coming to an end. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is slightly bullish. A company survey released Tuesday showed Japan’s industrial activity decreased for a third consecutive month in January as export … Continued

