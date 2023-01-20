Japan’s core consumer prices increased by 4.0% in December. Investors expect the BOJ to abandon its ultra-loose policy. US data released on Thursday suggested the world’s largest economy was slowing down. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The yen declined as rumors about the Bank of Japan finally abandoning its ultra-easy policies persisted. The Japanese yen … Continued
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Inflation Meets Forecasts at 4.0% appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Inflation Meets Forecasts at 4.0% - January 20, 2023
- Gold Price Facing Selling Pressure amid Higher Dollar Demand - January 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Risk-off Sentiment Pushing USD Demand - January 19, 2023