Japan’s core consumer prices increased by 4.0% in December. Investors expect the BOJ to abandon its ultra-loose policy. US data released on Thursday suggested the world’s largest economy was slowing down. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The yen declined as rumors about the Bank of Japan finally abandoning its ultra-easy policies persisted. The Japanese yen … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Inflation Meets Forecasts at 4.0% appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story