The market anticipates additional interest rate increases from the Fed. Initial jobless claims in the US surprisingly decreased last week. Japan’s export growth slowed significantly in January. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The dollar soared on Friday, reaching a six-week high. The market anticipated additional interest rate increases in response to strong economic data from … Continued

