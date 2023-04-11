Traders now believe the Fed is 71% likely to hike rates by another quarter point on May 3. Kazuo Ueda promised to maintain the ultra-easy stimulus programs. The next crucial indicator for the path of Fed policy will be the US consumer price index. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The US dollar pulled back slightly … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Rate Hike Bets Surge After Upbeat Jobs Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

