Traders now believe the Fed is 71% likely to hike rates by another quarter point on May 3. Kazuo Ueda promised to maintain the ultra-easy stimulus programs. The next crucial indicator for the path of Fed policy will be the US consumer price index. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. The US dollar pulled back slightly … Continued
