The US dollar experienced a strong rally following the hawkish Fed meeting. The yen weakened to its lowest point this year before the BOJ meeting. Analysts suggest that policymakers might intervene if the yen weakens rapidly. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. On Thursday, the US dollar experienced a strong rally following the Federal Reserve’s indication … Continued

