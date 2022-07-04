USD/JPY Outlook: Time for Yen to Recover as Bears Intensify Below 136

It appears investors have reinstated the yen as a safe-haven currency amid global recession fears. The markets are speculating on a possible hawkish Bank of Japan, which might boost the yen against the dollar. USD/JPY positively correlates with US Treasury yields which have dropped below 2.8%. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish amid global recession concerns … Continued

