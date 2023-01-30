Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital increased by 4.3% in January. Investors that rising inflation may prompt the BOJ to reduce stimulus soon. The IMF suggested that the BOJ allow government bond yields to climb more freely. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is slightly bearish. Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, which serve as a leading indicator … Continued

