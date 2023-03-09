The lower house of the Japanese parliament gave its approval to Kazuo Ueda. On Friday, the BOJ nominations will be put to a vote in the upper house. Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by an annualized 0.1% in Q4. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. On Thursday, the lower house of the Japanese parliament approved … Continued
