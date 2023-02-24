Ueda said the BOJ must keep ultra-low interest rates to support the frail economy. Ueda hinted at the possibility of changing the BOJ’s YCC policy. The yen fluctuated between gains and losses against the dollar. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is slightly bullish. Kazuo Ueda, the next head of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), warned of the … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Ueda Urging BOJ to Maintain Low Rates appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story