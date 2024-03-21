On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan hiked interest rates for the first time in 17 years. BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda vowed to maintain ultra-easy monetary conditions. The dollar was weak after Powell held on to his dovish stance. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish, with the yen weakening in response to BoJ Governor Ueda’s pledge to…

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Ueda’s Support Pledge Weakens Yen appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story