Japanese bond yields surpassed the central bank’s target. The yen has increased by 6% in slightly more than three weeks. The US consumer price index dropped to 6.5% in December. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. On Friday, the yen gained as investors applauded a decline in US inflation, reaching a seven-month high. Japanese bond yields … Continued

