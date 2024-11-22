Recent Bank of Japan remarks have shown a growing urgency to strengthen the weak yen. BoJ’s Ueda said the central bank would focus on incoming data before the December meeting. The dollar eased as market participants awaited new developments in the US. The USD/JPY outlook indicates growing enthusiasm among yen bulls after recent hawkish remarks…

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Bulls Roar as BoJ Signals Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.

