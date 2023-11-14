The yen is hovering near Monday’s one-year low of 151.92. Concerns about potential BOJ intervention could continue to hinder the dollar/yen pair from rising. BOJ policy measures have not significantly sustained a yen rally. As of Tuesday, the USD/JPY outlook signals a bullish trend, fueled by the beaten yen, struggling near a three-decade low against…
