The yen declined and approached its lowest level against the dollar in eight months. Japan’s Suzuki stated that Japan would take appropriate measures to curb the yen’s weakening. Japanese business sentiment improved in the second quarter. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. On Monday, the yen declined and approached its lowest level against the dollar in … Continued

