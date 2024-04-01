Japanese authorities got concerned when the yen hit a 34-year low on Wednesday. Suzuki repeated his warning that they would respond to any excessive currency moves. The dollar was on the back foot on Monday as Fed rate-cut bets increased. The USD/JPY outlook is slightly bearish as the yen showcases a modest recovery amid the…
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Edges Up as Japan’s Warnings Echo appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Edges Up as Japan’s Warnings Echo - April 1, 2024
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Loses Ground as US Core PCE Falls - April 1, 2024
- GBP/USD Outlook: Fed Rate-Cut Expectations Decline - March 28, 2024