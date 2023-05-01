The yen fell by 1.7% on Friday due to the BOJ’s decision to maintain its monetary policy. First Republic Bank will likely be the third big US bank to fail in two months. Smaller local Japanese businesses are being pushed to raise pay amid rising living costs. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish. On Monday, the … Continued

