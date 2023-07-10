US nonfarm payrolls report revealed an increase of 209,000 jobs in June. Previously anticipated Fed rate cuts in 2023 now appear unlikely. Speculators hold a significant short position in the yen, valued at $9.793 billion. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. The yen extended gains on Monday after surging on Friday amid dollar weakness. On Friday, … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Extends Gains After Treasury Yields Soar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story