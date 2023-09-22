The BOJ retained ultra-low interest rates and its dovish outlook. The yen depreciated by more than 0.4% against the dollar. Japan’s Finance Minister cautioned against a yen depreciation that could harm the trade-dependent economy. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bullish as investors absorb the disappointing outcome of the BOJ policy meeting. The yen experienced a decline…

