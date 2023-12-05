Core inflation in Tokyo decelerated in November. Market participants anticipate the gradual phasing out of the BOJ’s extensive stimulus. The BOJ will watch next year’s annual wage negotiations and the outlook for service prices. Despite a dip in Tokyo’s inflation, the yen flexed its muscle against the dollar on Tuesday, signaling a persistently bearish USD/JPY…

