International authorities took action to limit the spread of a simmering banking crisis. There were negotiations between Swiss authorities and UBS to purchase Credit Suisse. Fed rates are expected to peak in May at roughly 4.79%. Monday saw a shift in the USD/JPY outlook as investors flocked to safe assets after UBS’ attempted buyout of … Continued

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Gains Safe Haven Appealaven appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story