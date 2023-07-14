The Japanese yen is on track for its most successful week since January. The Bank of Japan faces a dilemma as the possibility of sustained inflation increases. Data on Thursday revealed minimal growth in US producer prices in June. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. Despite pulling back slightly, the Japanese yen is on track for … Continued
