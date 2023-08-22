The US dollar stepped back from a 10-week high. Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda had discussions with Japan’s prime minister. Money markets indicate slightly less than a 50/50 chance of another 25 basis point Fed hike by November. Today’s USD/JPY outlook is bearish. The yen rebounded from a nine-month low after Bank of Japan … Continued
The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Recovers as BoJ Engages Prime Minister appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Recovers as BoJ Engages Prime Minister - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Gains Capped Around 1.09 Ahead of Data - August 21, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Stuck at 9-Month Lows After China’s Rate Cut - August 21, 2023