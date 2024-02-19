The dollar was weak as markets in the US stayed closed for a holiday. The yen has fallen by about 6% in 2024 due to a decline in US rate cut expectations. Some experts believe that the Fed will fail to achieve a soft landing. Monday’s USD/JPY outlook leaned slightly bearish, with the yen showing…

The post USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Recovers as Greenback Retreats appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story