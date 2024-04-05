The dollar strengthened on hawkish Fed remarks. The yen firmed after hints that the BoJ might hike interest rates. US data on Thursday revealed a surge in unemployment claims. The USD/JPY outlook is mildly bullish as the dollar gains momentum on hawkish Fed remarks. Yet, the yen is also holding its ground, fueled by hints…

